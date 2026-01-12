Rift buzz in Bihar Congress as all six MLAs skip party's 'Dahi Chura' event

Patna, Jan 12 Speculation of an internal rift in the Bihar Congress intensified on Monday after all six party MLAs skipped a traditional Dahi Chura (curd and flattened rice) feast organised at the party's state headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The Dahi Chura feast, a long-standing annual tradition of the Congress party in Bihar, was organised under the leadership of the state unit.

Several senior leaders and party workers attended the event, but the conspicuous absence of all six Congress MLAs has triggered intense political discussions and raised questions about their continued association with the party.

Party workers present at the event said the feast is held every year on Makar Sankranti and serves as a platform for interaction among leaders and workers.

However, the non-participation of the MLAs this year has been viewed as a significant political signal.

Senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said the party has been observing the Dahi Chura tradition every year to mark the festival and promote social harmony.

Extending greetings to the people of Bihar on Makar Sankranti, he emphasised the importance of strengthening brotherhood and eliminating hatred from society.

“The Congress party is currently running a statewide campaign on public welfare issues, including MNREGA, and remains committed to raising people’s concerns,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, the absence of the MLAs has further fuelled speculation in political circles.

Sources indicate that Congress MLAs in Bihar have been distancing themselves from party activities for some time, and discussions regarding a possible breakaway have gained momentum following the recent Assembly election setback.

If all six MLAs formally sever ties with the Congress, it would deal a major blow to the party’s already weakened position in the Bihar Assembly and could significantly alter the political dynamics of the state.

