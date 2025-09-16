'Rift' in Cong shows Rahul Gandhi's 'Sangathan Srijan' failed: MP Minister Sarang

Bhopal, Sep 16 Taking a jibe at the Congress, Madhya Pradesh Minister and senior BJP leader Vishwas Sarang said that Rahul Gandhi's 'Sangathan Srijan' has proved to be a "failure", as grand old party leaders were questioning its (Congress) state leadership.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sarang's remark comes close on the heels of Congress leader Kamleshwar Patel questioning Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Harish Choudhary and the party's state unit head Jitu Patwari.

"Kamleshwar Patel, who is a senior Congress leader, has questioned the party's state leadership. It means Rahul Gandhi's Sangathan Srijan in Madhya Pradesh has completely failed and Congress is shrinking," Minister Sarang said.

BJP leader further claimed that many state Congress leaders have started projecting themselves as Chief Ministerial candidates for the Assembly election in 2028.

"LoP Umang Singhar and some other Congress leaders are competing to project themselves as chief ministerial candidates. People have lost faith in Congress. The Congress leaders also do not trust their top leadership," he said.

On Monday, former MLA Kamleshwar Patel had expressed his disappointment over "growing factionalism" in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress.

He directly blamed Harish Choudhary for "failing" to coordinate among senior leaders and accused him of being biased.

During a press conference, Patel asserted that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have assigned them a big task, and they should decide accordingly.

"Differences among leaders are obvious in politics. I will request Harish Choudhary and Jitu Patwari to reach a consensus among all leaders. The party has given both of you to head the state unit," Patel said.

State Congress leadership, however, refrained from making any statements on Kamaleshwar Patel's allegations.

Notably, Jitu Patwari and LoP in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar, are scheduled to attend a public meeting in Rewa (Patel also comes from the Rewa division) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

