Rift widens in Left govt as Kerala signs PM SHRI pact

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 With Kerala on Thursday signing the PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s School for Rising India) project with the Centre, it has deepened fissures within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), with the Communist Party of India (CPI) strongly opposing this move, right from the time this programme surfaced.

CPI is the second biggest ally of the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government.

The memorandum of understanding, signed between the Union and State governments, had Kerala represented by the Education Secretary.

The CPI has consistently objected to the scheme, raising the issue thrice in Cabinet meetings.

The latest development is expected to further strain ties within the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has time and again reaffirmed that the party “remains firmly opposed” to the project, arguing that the PM SHRI initiative undermines the state’s education policy and could enable “ideological interference” from the Centre.

Party insiders expressed discontent that despite raising the matter in Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Vijayan did not respond to their concerns.

But when asked about the pact being now signed, Viswam on Thursday night said that “at the moment he has nothing to say.”

The CPI’s student wing also voiced disapproval.

Its leader, Bipin Abraham, said, “If the reports are true, this goes against the declared policy of the Left. We will not dilute our stand and will announce our next steps soon.”

Meanwhile, the Congress has lashed out at the state government, alleging that participation in the PM SHRI scheme would lead to the “saffronisation” of Kerala’s education system.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has been warning the Vijayan government that this should not be signed and take a stand similar to Tamil Nadu’s resistance to the project.

The Centre, however, has assured that the withheld Samagra Shiksha Keralam (SSK) funds estimated at Rs 1,500 crore will be released following the signing.

Launched in September 2022 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the PM SHRI project seeks to upgrade 14,500 government schools across India into model institutions, with a total outlay of Rs 27,000 crore.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor