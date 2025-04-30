Right step: Kharge welcomes govt’s move on caste census, demands budget allocation

New Delhi, April 30 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday welcomed the Central government’s decision to conduct a caste-based census, calling it a long-pending demand of the Opposition and a crucial step towards ensuring social justice.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “The Indian National Congress has consistently demanded a caste census, with Rahul Gandhi being one of its strongest proponents. Today, the Modi government has announced that it will conduct a caste census along with the national Census. This is a step in the right direction -- one we have been demanding from the beginning.”

Kharge recalled that he had repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament and had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging action on it.

“The leaders of the INDIA bloc have also demanded a caste census several times, and it became a key issue during the Lok Sabha election campaign,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Kharge said PM Modi had earlier dismissed the demand, accusing the Opposition of dividing society. “But without a caste census, implementing meaningful social justice and empowerment schemes remains incomplete,” he added.

Kharge also questioned the financial feasibility of the government’s plan, pointing out that this year’s Union Budget has allocated only Rs 1.575 crore for the Census.

“It is a valid question -- how and when does the government plan to complete it with such a meagre allocation?” he asked.

The Congress chief demanded that the Centre immediately make a proper budgetary provision and begin work on both the census and caste census with full transparency.

“Caste census is essential. Without equitable representation, the idea of inclusive development remains hollow,” he said.

The decision on the caste census was taken at a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move holds significance because the caste census has been one of the main poll planks of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, and it has also been striking a deep chord with the common public.

