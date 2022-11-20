Right-wing leader shot dead in UP

Badaun, Nov 20 The district president of Hindu Seva Dal has been shot dead by armed assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.

The body of Pradeep Kashyap was recovered with the murder weapon.

An FIR has been registered against five people in the case.

Kashyap had written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against "police inaction" in a brawl case.

According to the victim's kin, the same accused had thrashed Kashyap over a dispute related to a government ration shop on November 16.

Badaun SSP O.P. Singh said: "We recovered Kashyap's body near an SUV outside the village. He was shot in his head. It is a case of murder and we have started our investigation."

A few days earlier, the suspects had "threatened to kill Kashyap", and when police allegedly refused to register his complaint, he wrote a letter to the chief minister and Bareilly IG for help.

Hindu Seva Dal president's brother, Umesh Kashyap, said: " My brother was returning home in his SUV, he was stopped outside the village by Dhirendra Kumar Singh and his brother Phulwari who were accompanied by three other men. They opened fire at Kashyap and fled."

Moosajhag station house officer, Rajesh Yadav said: "We have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC against Dhirendra Singh, Phulwari Singh and three others. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The accused are absconding, but we will arrest them soon."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor