Rights awareness among youth key to an inclusive society: NHRC chief

New Delhi, June 17 National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian said that the youth can contribute to an inclusive and just society by acquiring human rights awareness, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of NHRC’s four-week Summer Internship Programme (SIP) 2025, Justice Ramasubramanian underscored the importance of gaining knowledge to serve a purpose in life.

He asked the interns to champion justice and empathy, contributing to a society where equal rights and opportunities are accessible to all human beings.

The programme, inaugurated on Monday, aims to foster human rights awareness among university-level students.

Around 80 students out of 1,468 applicants from 42 institutions of 20 States/ UTs with diverse academic disciplines have been shortlisted for this programme.

They include the students of Law, Social Sciences, Social Work, Psychology, Journalism, Gender Studies, Digital Humanities, and International Relations.

Earlier, NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal emphasised the critical role of youth in advancing human rights.

He called for cultivating a deep sense of sensitivity, responsiveness and compassion among youth to address societal challenges with a purpose and dedication.

Drawing on India’s civilizational values, he encouraged the interns to adopt a balance in their outlook towards rights with responsibilities and to foster a commitment to creating an inclusive and just society.

He expressed the hope that the interns would make the best use of this opportunity in shaping their lives for a better cause, said an official statement.

NHRC Joint Secretary Samir Kumar highlighted the Commission’s efforts in promoting and protecting human rights through such programmes.

He said that the programme’s interactive sessions, group research projects, book reviews, and declamation contests and field visits to NGOs, police stations, prisons, shelter homes, other National Commissions are designed to deepen interns’ understanding of various facets of human rights issues and inspire innovative solutions, strengthening their dedication to the cause.

