Rights panel takes cognisance of insanitary conditions in Faridabad health centre

Chandigarh, April 29 The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of insanitary conditions in a Faridabad health centre.

The panel took suo motu cognisance based on a media report, highlighting the alarming conditions at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) located in Mujesar in Faridabad.

The commission has initiated proceedings to address the grave issue.

The report revealed that filthy, foul-smelling water is accumulated outside the health centre, open drains are overflowing, and haphazard parking by nearby residents severely restrict access, especially for pregnant women and elderly citizens.

The situation is compounded by a persistent shortage of essential medicines, routine referrals to district hospitals even for minor ailments, and a complete lack of basic sanitation, reflecting a breakdown in healthcare management.

The full Bench of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, observed that these conditions amount not merely to administrative negligence but also constitute a grave violation of human rights.

Fundamental rights to health, dignity, and equality under Articles 21 and 14 of the Constitution are being directly infringed.

The commission issued a directive to the Chief Medical Officer or the Civil Surgeon of Faridabad to submit a detailed report on the current status of the UPHC’s infrastructure, availability of medicines, staffing, and corrective measures undertaken.

It asked the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad to immediately undertake sanitation drives, clear drainage systems, and ensure proper road access to the health centre, followed by submission of a compliance report.

It authorised representatives of both, the Chief Medical Officer/Civil Surgeon and the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation to appear before the commission in person on the next hearing date, i.e., July 23, along with their action-taken reports.

Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information, and Public Relations Officer of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, said copies of the panel’s order have been sent to the Additional Chief Secretaries (Urban Local Bodies and Health and Family Welfare) as well as the Director General of Health Services for necessary compliance.

The commission has emphasised that such appalling conditions not only violate constitutional rights but also represent a grave injustice towards the underprivileged sections of society who rely on basic public healthcare facilities.

