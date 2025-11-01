Rijiju praises Delhi Assembly for going paperless within 100 days

New Delhi, Nov 1 Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju praised the Delhi Assembly for going paperless within 100 days and setting an example for other legislatures, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 3rd National Conference on National eVidhan Application (NeVA) held at Parliament House, Rijiju said, "Delhi Assembly has set a new benchmark by implementing NeVA within 100 days."

Although Delhi was the 28th State to sign an MoU with the Central government ministries, its swift execution and determined efforts enabled it to go live as the 18th State with a fully paperless First Session held on August 4, 2025, said the Minister.

Officers of the Delhi Legislative Assembly who played an active role in the implementation of NeVA also participated in the Conference.

The National Conference, organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), witnessed the participation of nearly all States and Union Territories of India.

The event served as a platform for sharing best practices, progress updates, and success stories from across the country on the implementation of the National eVidhan Application (NeVA), a flagship initiative to make all Legislative Houses of India digital and paperless.

During the Conference, Rijiju highlighted that the Delhi Assembly’s achievement under the leadership of Speaker Vijender Gupta stands as a model for other States and Union Territories to emulate, showcasing the capital’s proactive approach in embracing technology for legislative transparency and efficiency.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, the Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), also appreciated the Delhi Legislative Assembly for achieving the implementation of NeVA within just 100 days.

Speaker Gupta thanked Rijiju for his encouragement and appreciation and urged the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to extend support for developing a National Legislative Index.

He stated that the Index would be a transparent, data-driven tool to assess legislative performance, foster healthy competition among States, and promote accountability and effective governance.

The Delhi Assembly’s journey of going paperless began with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 22 between the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Department of Law, Justice and Legal Affairs, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

A multidimensional approach was adopted for the successful implementation of NeVA. This included study visits to different State Legislatures across India to understand best practices and operational models, capacity-building sessions for Members and staff, and close coordination with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to ensure seamless integration.

The successful implementation of NeVA in the Delhi Legislative Assembly represents a significant leap towards Digital India and the goal of a Paperless Legislature, said a Delhi Assembly statement.

With this, Delhi has joined the league of progressive legislative institutions that are reshaping parliamentary functioning through innovation, transparency, and efficiency, reaffirming its commitment to good governance and technological advancement in public administration, said the statement.

