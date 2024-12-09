Rijiju says Sonia's ‘connection’ with Soros funded group serious, BJP slams Cong for ‘supporting’ anti-India forces

New Delhi, Dec 9 The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack at former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of "working against India" after allegations surfaced regarding her links with an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

In a series of posts on X, the BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is connected to a group backed by the George Soros Foundation. The latter is a known anti-India outfit based in US, having supported the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described the revelations as "serious" and called for a united fight against foreign forces allegedly conspiring against India.

Addressing the media, Rijiju said, "This issue should not be viewed from a political perspective. If any Indian is involved with foreign powers that are against India, it is a serious matter that must be addressed. The involvement of George Soros, and the alleged links of Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, is not merely about Congress but about India's sovereignty."

"The way India is progressing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, if foreign forces work against it, we must stand united. I urge Congress to join us in fighting against such foreign forces," he added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the Congress leaders, Gandhis in particular of "treason."

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are committing treason. Along with George Soros, they attempt to influence India with anti-national agendas. They should answer for this. The 'tukde-tukde' gang, committed to dividing India, has Rahul Gandhi as their leader," he stated.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma also criticised Congress, accusing it of creating "false narratives" to mislead the public.

"Congress has a history of fabricating narratives about tribal areas, sparking provocative content against various sections of society. This shows clear connections to urban Naxal tendencies. Rahul Gandhi's recent claim of the Constitution being in danger is another baseless narrative prepared abroad and spread through foreign media and social media platforms," he told IANS.

Sharma further alleged that such narratives are timed to coincide with elections, special occasions, or parliamentary sessions.

"These agencies of foreign powers emerge with sensational claims in their newspapers and social media. Then, certain Indian leaders pick up these narratives to defame the government. Their aim is to mislead the public when they fail to garner support," he said.

Referring to the recent electoral defeats of Congress, Sharma added, "Congress' defeat in Haryana and Maharashtra has shattered them. Their alliance, formed to deceive voters and gain power, is collapsing. The public now recognises this 'thugbandhan' as a betrayal."

