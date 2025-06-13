Rijiju to lay foundation stone for paperless Delhi Assembly tomorrow

New Delhi, June 13 Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will lay the foundation stone for the launch of e-Vidhan (paperless Delhi Assembly) on Saturday, an official said.

Reaffirming his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Application’ initiative, Speaker Vijender Gupta stated: “Delhi Assembly is committed to playing a leading role in this digital transformation. The shift to e-Vidhan will not only enhance operational efficiency but also promote environmental sustainability. It will bring greater speed and transparency to legislative processes.”

Gupta earlier announced that the Monsoon Session, scheduled to be held in July, will be conducted in a completely paperless mode.

He had also undertaken a three-day study tour to Bhubaneswar to study the modalities linked to the implementation of cutting-edge software and mobile applications.

Delhi Assembly’s Press Secretary Kaanchan Azad said that Speaker Gupta and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will also be present at the launch event chaired by Rijiju.

NeVA is a workflow system deployed on NIC Cloud, MeghRaj, which helps the Chair of the House to conduct the proceedings of the House smoothly, Members to carry out their duties in the House efficiently and to conduct Legislative Business of the House in a paperless manner.

NeVA is a device-neutral and member centric application created to equip them to handle diverse House Business smartly by putting entire information regarding member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, bills, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid, committee reports, etc in their hand held devices/tablets and equip all Legislatures/Departments to handle it efficiently.

NeVA will eliminate the process of sending out a notice/request for the collection of data. The aim of the project is to bring all the legislatures of the country together on one platform, thereby creating a massive data depository without having the complexity of multiple applications.

