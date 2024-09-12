Rioters will barge into houses if ‘appeasement policy’ continues: BJP on Ganesh Visarjan violence

Mandya, Sep 12 Karnataka BJP on Thursday warned people that the rioters will barge into the houses of the Hindus if the alleged “appeasement policy” of the Congress government continues in the state.

“If Congress continues with its appeasement policy, the rioters who were found roaming on streets with talwars and machetes will one day barge into your houses. I appeal to Congress to leave the petty politics and initiate action against those who were responsible for the violence. The state government is mired in corruption and is encouraging the elements to carry out communal violence,” said BJP State chief Vijayendra, who led a delegation to Nagamangala town in Mandya district which witnessed communal violence during the Ganesh Visarjan procession on Wednesday.

The delegation also included Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and MLC C.T. Ravi.

The delegations also visited the gutted shops and met the family members of the arrested persons.

“Members of the Hindu community and Hindu workers peacefully took part in the procession to immerse the Ganesh idol. However, the anti-nationals attacked them and hurled petrol bombs at them. The Hindus were assaulted with talwars and everything was pre-planned,” he alleged.

He added that police were mute spectators while witnessing the violence because of the pressure from the ruling party.

“In Keragodu of Mandya district as well, the Hindu religious flag was brought down by the Congress government. There is an anti-Hindu ruling the state and because of their appeasement policy, subversive elements have got the courage, Vijayendra said.

He said that the Mandya district - which was known for farmers’ movements - is in the news for communal clashes.

“It is unfortunate and it has only happened because the Congress government supports the anti-nationals who are unleashing violence,” he said.

He also appealed to the Chief Minister and state Home Minister G. Parameshwara to compensate the owners whose properties were destroyed in the violence.

52 persons were arrested and six FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will also visit the town on Friday.

