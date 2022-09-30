Rise in price of fruits, vegetable burn holes in customers' pocket
Noida, Sep 30 With the advent of festive season, the price of vegetables and fruits began increasing in Noida, making it difficult for the residents to strike a proper balance in their daily budget.
A huge jump has been noticed in the price of vegetables and fruits that are available at Safal stores, as well as those stocked in the retail outlets.
A trader said vegetables and fruits have become expensive due to the continuous rains Delhi-NCR witnessed in the last one week.
Some of the produces got rotten even before they could be sent to the market.
The rates usually under control at Safal stores have increased as well. Here is a list for comparison:
Rates at Safal stores:
Potato - Rs 18 to 22 per kg
Cabbage - Rs 98 per kg
Brinjal - Rs 45 per kg
Tomato - Rs 54 per kg
Retailer's rate
Potato - Rs 25-30 per kg
Cabbage - Rs 100 per kg
Brinjal - Rs 80 per kg
Tomato - Rs 50 per kg
Nevertheless, the people looked upset with most of them struggling to deal with the rise in the price.
