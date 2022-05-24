Rishabh Pant cheque bounce case: Delhi court notice to Mumbai jail to produce accused

A Delhi Court recently issued notice to Arthur Road Jail authorities to produce accused Haryana cricketer Mrinank Singh in a cheque bounce case filed by cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capital cricketer and captain Rishabh Pant has alleged Mrinank Singh duped him of Rs 1.63 crores on the pretext of arranging expensive watches and other accessories at a heavy discount. Mrinank is in Arthur Road Jail in another cheating case lodged by Juhu, Mumbai Police on a complaint filed by a businessman.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhitesh Kumar of Saket District Court on May 13 issued notice to Arthur Road jail authorities to produce Mrinank through video conference on the next date of hearing on 19 July 2022.

The Court has directed the concerned SHO to serve the notice.

The Court was informed that Mrinank Singh has been in Arthur Road jail since May 3, 2022, in connection with a case registered at Juhu Police station, Mumbai.

Pant alongside his manager Puneet Solanki had filed a complaint against Mrinank Singh alleging that he was duped of Rs 1.63 crore through a cheque bounce. The complainant also sought interim compensation.

The complaint stated that Pant was told by Mrinank that he had started a business of luxury watches, mobiles, and jewellery and he could procure these items at a discount for him. He also told Rishabh that he could sell his costly accessories like watches, jewellery and other items at a good price.

Pant wanted to sell two imported watches worth Rs 36.25 lakh and worth Rs 62.60 lakh and handed both the items to Mrinank. Moreover, Pant paid him more than Rs 2 crore to buy various luxury goods, the complaint stated.

The complaint alleged that Singh failed to obtain the items and the deal was cancelled. Thereafter both the parties arrived at a mutual oral settlement for Rs 1.63 crores and Singh gave him a cheque for the said amount but it bounced due to insufficient funds, the plea stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

