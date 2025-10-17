Rishi Sunak enjoys sweets with in-laws at Delhi’s Bengali Market

New Delhi, Oct 17 Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined his father and mother-in-law in enjoying local cuisine at a restaurant in Central Delhi’s Bengali Market, a VIP appearance that attracted the attention of shoppers and diners in the upscale business district, said a shop owner on Friday.

“I stuffed some sweets at Bengali sweets,” said Sunak at the NDTV World Summit 2025, crediting his mother-in-law, Sudha Murthy, a Rajya Sabha member who is aware of Delhi’s popular spots, for suggesting the restaurant for their family outing.

He also shared his plans to shop at Khan Market in Central Delhi later.

While enjoying family time with his in-laws at Bengali Market, Sunak was seen accepting greetings from other diners and the owner of the Bengali Sweet House.

Dressed in a white shirt, red necktie and formal trousers, Sunak sat on a chair at the restaurant table facing father-in-law N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, with his mother-in-law sitting on the left on the couch.

Curious onlookers could be seen making videos and taking pictures of the special visitors from the large windows of the restaurant that overlook the walkway of the illuminated, iconic market.

The Bengali Sweet House that Sunak and the Murthy family visited on Thursday evening was established in 1937. The market, a stone’s throw from Delhi’s art and theatre district at Mandi House, is a popular hangout place for tourists and artistes, including Bollywood actors who have graduated from the National School of Drama nearby.

Sunak is in Delhi to take part in the NDTV World Summit 2025 is centred around the theme 'Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal.' The two-day gathering is an invitation to venture beyond boundaries and borders - to explore the unfamiliar in pursuit of a more conscious, collective future.

Earlier, Sunak said that he has joined US tech giant Microsoft and AI startup Anthropic as a senior adviser.

Sunak, who stepped down as the leader of the opposition Conservative Party following a defeat in the general election last July, continues to serve as a member of the British Parliament.

In a LinkedIn post, Sunak said that the proceeds from the roles will be donated in full to The Richmond Project, a charity he started with his wife, Akshata Murty.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor