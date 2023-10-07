Rising pollution: Gopal Rai conducts surprise inspection at Wazirpur

New Delhi, Oct 7 In a bid to combat escalating pollution levels, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted an unannounced inspection at the Wazirpur hotspot area as part of the ongoing anti-dust campaign.

Rai said that the inspection was prompted by the increasing Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region.

Accompanied by officials from various departments, including MCD, DPCC, Jal Board, DSIIDC, Delhi Traffic Police, and PWD, the Environment Minister tackled the root causes of pollution in Wazirpur.

Notable factors contributing to the problem include illegal parking, traffic congestion, and construction activities near the road. Immediate directives have been issued to all relevant authorities to take swift action in addressing these concerns.

Minister Rai underscored the importance of continuous road watering, both in the morning and evening, as a crucial component of the anti-dust campaign. Under this initiative, a total of 591 teams from 13 departments have been deployed to conduct inspections throughout Delhi.

In order to enforce stricter control over construction-related dust, Minister Rai stressed the necessity of adhering to the 14 rules pertaining to construction dust control at all construction sites.

Teams will take stringent action against violations of these rules, with departments instructed to maintain continuous monitoring of construction sites.

To support these efforts, the deployment of 82 Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) machines, 530 water sprinklers, and 258 mobile anti-smog guns has been initiated across Delhi to curb dust pollution.

Rai also announced the commencement of a month-long anti-dust campaign in Delhi, with the first phase set to run until November 7. A total of 591 teams from 13 departments, including DDA, MCD, DPCC, Jal Board, DSIIDC, PWD, Revenue, CPWD, NDMC, among others, have been mobilised for this extensive campaign.

In a special effort to combat pollution, hotspots are receiving dedicated attention, with separate action plans developed for 13 such areas. Continuous monitoring from the Green War Room is underway to ensure the effectiveness of these measures in curbing pollution and safeguarding the environment.

