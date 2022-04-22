Risk and hardship allowance of military personnel hiked, to be on par with CAPF now

An anomaly linked to the existing difference in Risk and Hardship allowance between the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) has been resolved today, with the Armed Forces being upgraded to the same allowance level as their CAPF counterparts, said Indian army officials.

The announcement for the same was done by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at the ongoing Army Commanders' Conference, added the army officials.

40 per cent of the personnel posted to SFC will be paid R&H allowance at R2H2 cell which is Rs 10,500/- for Officers and Rs 6,000/- for JCOs/OR.

The allowance will be admissible retrospectively from 22 Feb 2019 and the approximate cash outgo for the government is Rs 10,000 crores.

A case to increase the same was taken up by the Department of Defence in Mar 2019 and by the DMA in Mar 2020. After due deliberations amongst all affected stakeholders, it was submitted by the then Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee to the RM where it was subsequently approved.

In a renewed impetus to joint manship, the letter has been initiated from DMA and involves all three Services. Additionally, the increase in allowance is also admissible to NCC units, Training Centres, BRO, MES and other static units at one level lower as admissible to the combatant troops.

In case there is any reduction in the revised allowance in any particular location then the existing allowance would continue.

Inadvertently, if any location has been left out in the annexure, the existing allowance would continue.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor