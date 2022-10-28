"River of Life": Rajnath Singh on infrastructure projects near Shyok river

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects, including Shyok Setu in Leh, Ladakh and said that the Shyok river would not be known as 'River of Death', but as "River of Life" in future.

The Shyok river, a tributary of the Indus river that flows through northern Ladakh and enters Gilgit-Baltistan in PoK, is popularly known as the "River of Death" because it is believed that the pace of the water flow is so fast that it becomes difficult to pass through it in the summer and the monsoon seasons.

The Defence Minister inaugurated Shyok Setu today and called it a "River of Life".

Speaking toafter the inauguration, Singh hailed the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 75 important projects in all departments during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and said that infrastructure development is taking place in the border areas at a fast pace, which did not happen for a number of years after independence.

"The infrastructure development that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is doing is taking place mostly in the border areas. The people living in the border areas are not common people, but are our strategic asset. The pace at which the development of the border areas should have been done did not take place. PM Modi has given special attention to this and the work is being done at a fast pace," he said.

"Poeple would not recognise Shyok River as River of Death after some time, but as River of Life," the Defence Minister added.

Earlier today, Singh dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a function organised at D-S-DBO road in Ladakh.

These 75 projects - 45 bridges, 27 roads, two Helipads and one Carbon Neutral Habitat - are spread across six states and two Union Territories (UTs). 20 of these projects are in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K); 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh; five in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

These strategically-important projects have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 2,180 crore by the BRO in record time, many of which have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology.

Appreciating the grit and determination of BRO for achieving the feat despite challenging weather conditions, the Defence Minister pointed out that the projects will bolster the country's defence preparedness and ensure the economic development of border areas.

The highlight of the event was the onsite inauguration of 120-metre-long Class 70 Shyok Setu on D-S-DBO Road at an altitude of 14,000 feet. The bridge will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate the logistics movement of the Armed Forces.

The other projects inaugurated virtually by the Defence Minister include two helipads, one each in Hanle and Thakung, in Eastern Ladakh. These helipads will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force in the region.

The BRO's first Carbon Neutral Habitat at a height of 19,000 feet for its personnel was also inaugurated at Hanle. It is BRO's effort towards contributing to Ladakh's resolve to become the country's first Carbon Neutral Union Territory. The key features of this complex include the accommodation of 57 personnel and thermal comfort during extreme weather. It will enable BRO to operate efficiently during a large part of winter.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensure the progress of far-flung areas to fulfil the security needs of the country, stressing that infrastructure development, along with the valour of the Armed Forces, was the main reason that helped India to deal with the recent situation in the northern sector effectively.

"Lack of infrastructure development in J&K for decades post-independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in a significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation. Due to the government's efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress. Our aim is to continue with the development of all states/UTs of the country. Soon, all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the nation to newer heights of progress. BRO has a crucial role in achieving this objective," Singh said.

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh also laid the foundation stones of the Himank Air Despatch Complex being constructed in Chandigarh and a BRO Museum at Leh.

( With inputs from ANI )

