Rivers across 8 states flow above danger mark as heavy rain continues to batter hilly regions 

New Delhi, Aug 6 Several rivers across Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal are flowing above danger levels, posing a risk to the people living in the low-lying areas. Torrential rainfall in the mountain states has further swollen the rivers.

In Uttarakhand, rivers like the Alaknanda, Mandakini, and Bhagirathi are flowing above danger levels in Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Haridwar districts.

In Rudraprayag, the Mandakini is exactly at the danger mark of 1976.8 m, while Alaknanda is 0.6 m above the danger level.

The IMD forecast has also stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places across several districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat and Pauri Garhwal. This would further swell the regional streams and rivers.

Heavy rainfall also continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leading to landslides and flash floods.

According to the latest data of the Central Water Commission Flood Forecast Monitoring Directorate at 6.00 a.m. on Wednesday, River Ganga and its tributaries continue to swell in multiple locations, particularly in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where floodwaters have inundated large parts of the state. The flood monitoring agency has issued an 'orange bulletin' for the affected rivers and areas.

In Bihar, the Ganga River is in a severe flood situation at over 20 locations, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Vaishali, and Bhojpur districts.

At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga is flowing at 49.87 m, 1.27 m above the danger level, while in Kahalgaon, the river is 0.69 m above the danger mark.

Several other rivers in the state, including Burhi Gandak, Baya, Kosi, Bagmati, Gandak, and Punpun, are also in a severe flood situation.

In Gopalganj, the Gandak River is flowing at 70.05 m, 0.45 m above its danger level, with a rising trend of 50 mm/hr.

The Sone River at Maner in Patna is also in severe condition, at 52.99 m, nearly a metre above danger level.

In Assam, the situation remains grim with the Ghormura river in Hailakandi flowing 1.69 m above the danger level. Similarly, Katakhal River in the same district and Buridehing River in Tinsukia are also in severe conditions, posing risks to low-lying areas.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Ganga River at Varanasi is flowing at 72.2 m, 0.94 m above the danger mark, while in Ghazipur, the river is even higher, at 1.59 m above the danger level. The Yamuna River in Prayagraj is 0.73 m above danger.

Ballia, Mirzapur, Allahabad, and Phaphamau are also witnessing a dangerous rise in water levels, with the Paisuni River in Chitrakoot flowing 1.25 m above its danger level.

