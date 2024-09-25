RJD, Cong MLAs slam officers for failing to tackle floods in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, Sep 25 The leaders of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress criticised the officials of flood control and disaster management of Bhagalpur for inadequate measures to tackle the situation in the district.

Ali Ashraf Siddiqui, RJD MLA from the Nathnagar constituency, claimed that 13 Gram Panchayats are completely submerged by floodwaters, affecting over 39,000 villagers. He expressed concern about severe soil erosion in the district, particularly in his constituency.

“The local officials of flood control and disaster management are using cement bags filled with clay, which are ineffective in preventing erosion,” Siddiqui said.

Siddiqui stressed the need for Geo bags -- special bags filled with sand that are used to combat soil erosion by stabilising riverbanks.

He further noted that sand, crucial for the proper use of Geo bags, is not available in the district, casting doubt on any official claims that sand is being used in erosion prevention efforts.

Ajit Sharma, Congress MLA from Bhagalpur, echoed similar views regarding the disaster management and flood control efforts in his district. He alleged that flood-prevention measures were inadequate, particularly in addressing soil erosion.

“How officials claim to be combating soil erosion with sand-filled bags when sand is unavailable in the district. The officials are instead using bags filled with clay, which are ineffective in controlling erosion,” Sharma said.

He also condemned the district administration and flood control department for failing to take preventive measures, despite floods being a recurring issue in Bhagalpur.

He specifically mentioned the absence of an anti-siltation drive, which is essential to clean the river.

“If silt had been removed in advance, floodwaters could have flowed more smoothly, preventing the widespread damage currently affecting the district. Instead, the failure to remove silt has allowed the floodwaters to spread, causing severe devastation in Bhagalpur,” Sharma said.

The Congress MLA also criticised the operation of community kitchens set up to aid flood-affected residents. He highlighted delays in food distribution, stating that on Tuesday, lunch was served as late as 5 p.m.

Sharma noted that around 45 Panchayats in the Bhagalpur district are severely impacted by the floods, echoing concerns raised by RJD MLA Ali Ashraf Siddiqui.

Despite the growing concerns, Anwar Jamil, the Chief Engineer of flood control in Bhagalpur, and Sanjeev Sailesh, the Executive Engineer, declined to comment on the matter.

An officer from the Disaster Management department, however, defended their actions, claiming that the bags were filled with sand from the Ganga River, which appeared like clay.

This explanation has done little to quell concerns as residents continue to suffer from the ongoing mismanagement in flood response and erosion prevention in the district.

