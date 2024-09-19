RJD launches membership drive, targets over one crore members

Patna, Sep 19 The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launched a major membership drive aimed at expanding its reach across the country on Thursday.

RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav kicked off the campaign from Delhi's Rabri Bhawan while Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, launched the drive from the RJD's state office in Patna at Karpoori Auditorium.

The membership drive was launched with a symbolic gesture, where the first membership receipt was handed over to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

The presentation was done jointly by National Vice President Uday Narayan Chaudhary, State President Jagdanand Singh, former Legislative Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, and former Union Minister Ali Ashraf Fatmi.

In a further show of unity and continuity within the party, State President Jagdanand Singh received his membership from National Vice President Uday Narayan Chaudhary.

RJD is targeting the addition of one crore members, a significant expansion that reflects the party's ambitions to strengthen its organisational presence in over 20 states.

“The campaign aims to unite people from all walks of life - focusing on the poor, exploited, and marginalised communities - and build a robust party structure at the grassroots level. The RJD worker should actively engage in the membership drive,” Yadav said.

This initiative aligns with RJD's long-standing focus on social justice and inclusion, as the party seeks to consolidate its political base, especially among the backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

Tejashwi Yadav, during the launch of the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) membership campaign, took a jab at the BJP over its online membership drive.

“The membership drive of BJP is online and is a fake which is built on manipulated figures. The BJP is creating an illusion of being the largest party without doing real work for the public on the ground. BJP's strategy is focused on spreading confusion and fostering hatred rather than addressing the needs and concerns of the people,” Yadav said.

--IANS

