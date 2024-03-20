RJD leader Bhai Virendra advises Pashupati Paras to fight his own battle

Patna, March 20 Senior RJD leader Bhai Virendra has suggested to Pashupati Kumar Paras to fight his own battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Paras, the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), resigned from the Union cabinet on Tuesday after the NDA did not give any seat to his party for the Lok Sabha election.

“Pashupati Kumar Paras should fight the battle on his own. He should contest the Lok Sabha election against the NDA and take revenge,” Bhai Virendra, the RJD MLA from Maner, said.

Reacting to the statement of the RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav who said that his door was open for all, Bhai Virendra said that a large number of candidates and party workers are already in the RJD and hence there is no space for others.

Besides Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son Tej Pratap Yadav, also said on Tuesday that he would welcome Pashupati Kumar Paras if he leaves the NDA.

Bhai Virendra added that the party's national and state parliamentary board meeting was jointly held at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday where the party leaders unanimously authorized Lalu Prasad to take all decisions on behalf of the party.

“We have discussed the seat-sharing formula of the INDIA bloc and the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2024. They will be announced very soon,” Bhai Virendra said.

