RJD leader questions Nitish Kumar’s repeated clarifications on staying in NDA

Patna, Nov 16 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh has questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s recent statement, in which he reiterated his commitment to staying with the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) during PM Narendra Modi's rally in Jamui.

Singh's suspicion arises from the fact that Nitish Kumar's remarks seemed to be preemptively addressing concerns no one had raised.

The RJD MP suggested that the CM's clarification could imply that something was amiss, stating, "There is definitely something fishy." “Why did Nitish Kumar feel the need to explain his stance when neither the media nor political parties had questioned him? There might be an underlying issue that he was trying to address.”

During the rally, Nitish Kumar declared, "We will stay with NDA in future. We have now decided that we will not go anywhere. Our alliance has been with BJP since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

This statement was a direct reaffirmation of his position within the NDA, despite past fluctuations in alliances. His comments were made in the presence of PM Modi, who smiled lightly as Nitish spoke.

Sudhakar Singh also commented on the ongoing by-election for four Assembly seats in Bihar, criticising the NDA's alleged use of government resources to influence the elections.

“The bypoll contest was a battle between the financial clout of the NDA and the people's support for the Grand Alliance, and we would secure victories in all four constituencies,” he said.

The MP also dismissed the NDA's assertions about the breakdown of RJD's MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation, emphasising that RJD is a party that represents everyone, from A to Z.

Singh, who had previously been an MLA for Ramgarh and whose brother, Ajit Singh, is running as the RJD candidate in the by-election there, acknowledged the large number of NDA leaders campaigning in the region but downplayed their impact, suggesting it would not change the outcome.

He also criticised the BJP for focusing on divisive issues like religion and caste rather than addressing real public concerns.

