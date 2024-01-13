RJD leader says PM Modi 'more visible' than Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Patna, Jan 13 Veteran RJD leader and party's national vice president Shivanand Tiwari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "more visible in Ayodhya than Lord Sri Ram".

"People who are working on the line of Hindutva agenda are conspiring to finish the achievements of social justice earned by the backward class, Dalit and deprived sections of people in the country. It is extremely unfortunate that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was born in a backward caste, is trying to implement the agendas of Hindutva," Tiwari said.

"The BJP is using the entire government machinery in this event which is a clear violation of our Constitution. The Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla is a political campaign for the BJP and Narendra Modi as his government has failed in every sector. It has nothing to do with religion and righteousness. They are trying to stay in power in the Centre in the name of Ram and temple," he said.

"Adi Shankaracharya has established four peeths in the country. People know them as 'Char Dham'. The Shankaracharyas of all four Dhams have separated themselves from the development taking place in Ayodhya. Can BJP dare to declare them anti-Hindu?" he added.

