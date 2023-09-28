RJD leader shot dead in Bihar

Patna, Sep 28 An RJD leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Masudanpur Diyara in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. when the leader, Anirudha Chaudhary, who was sleeping outside his residence was shot dead by the assailants.

“Anirudha has no enmity with anyone. He was sleeping outside home when unknown persons shot him dead. We have informed the local police station of Balia,” said Vivekanand Chaudhary, a relative of the deceased.

He was an active block level RJD leader in the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) leader was gunned down by four bike borne assailants in Gaya district.

