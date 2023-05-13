RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav congratulates the people of Karnataka

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 13 : Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh after the Congress won a majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections and congratulated the people of Karnataka for cleng the filth of BJP and RSS from the state.

Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka on Saturday with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly.

Taking to his social media handle, Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "This had to happen...Bajrangbali burnt Ravana's Lanka...Congratulations to the people of Karnataka for cleng the filth of BJP, RSS".

He also said that people of all religions including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are brothers.

According to the latest trends of the Election Commission of India, Congress has won 123 seats and is leading in 13 more seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party has won 56 seats and is leading on 8 others.

JD(S) has won 19 seats and is leading on one. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha have won one seat each.

Elections were held on May 10 in the southern state and saw a voting percentage of 72. 68 per cent.

The Congress maintained a lead from the morning when counting began for the assembly seats in the fiercely contested election.

