RJD leader urges PM Modi to convene special parliament session on Pahalgam attack

Patna, April 28 RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to convene a Special Session of Parliament to address the pressing challenges to national security following the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing deep concern, Jha wrote a letter to the Prime Minister: “As a concerned citizen of India, moved by the gravity of the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, I believe that the Parliament of India, as the cornerstone of our Republic and the highest forum for democratic expression, must be the platform where the anxieties, hopes, and resolve of the people find their fullest voice."

He emphasised that during a time of profound national grief, it is imperative for the Parliament to come together.

“Pay heartfelt homage to the victims of the Pahalgam attack, honour their memories, and reaffirm our shared commitment to the ideals of unity, justice, and peace,” Jha said.

The RJD leader underlined the importance of transparent dialogue and open engagement across political lines, stating: “In moments such as these, it is essential that the government takes the nation and its elected representatives into full confidence. Transparent dialogue strengthens the people’s trust in democratic institutions and reinforces the collective resolve needed to overcome adversity.”

Calling for a united national response, Jha urged: “A shared national response, built through consultation and consensus, is the surest path to preserving unity and safeguarding our nation.”

In his concluding appeal, the RJD MP said: “I respectfully urge you to convene a special session of Parliament dedicated exclusively to an open and principled discussion on the Pahalgam attack and its broader implications for the security, well-being, and aspirations of the people of India. Such a session would send a powerful and reassuring message that our democracy remains resilient and that our commitment to every part of our union, especially those most affected by violence, is unwavering."

Jha’s letter came amid nationwide outrage and grief over the tragic attack in Pahalgam, reflecting a growing call for national unity and firm action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor