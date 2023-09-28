RJD leaders and activists clash at party meet in Bihar's Motihari

Patna, Sep 28 RJD MLA Manoj Yadav and his supporters were involved in clash with the workers of their own party during a event in Motihari city in Bihar's East Champaran district on Thursday.

The entire incident took place in front of the party's national General Secretary Shyam Rajak and three ministers of Bihar government.

The event for the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) people was organised under the direction of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The incident was triggered after former Lok Sabha incharge Vinod Srivastava reached the venue with his supporters and was given a seat on the second row on the stage. This led to objections by his supporters and the party leaders accommodated him on the front row.

However, his supporters were protesting and paid no heed to Rajak's appeals to maintain peace.

At this, Yadav, the MLA from Kalyanpur and district president of the party, lost his cool, jumped down from the dais and attacked former media incharge of the district Sanoj Yadav.

Soon, his security man and supporters also beat Sanoj Yadav and other supporters of Srivastava and the two sides were involved in a free for all, kicking and punching each other.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor