RJD leaders claim all is not well in NDA in Bihar

Patna, Sep 11 Following the recent statement of Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal on the cabinet expansion, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders are claiming that all is not well in the NDA alliance, particularly between the BJP and JD(U).

Dilip Jaiswal, who is also Bihar BJP President, stated on Monday that the cabinet expansion and reconstitution of various boards were imminent, with preparations already completed. However, he retracted the statement the following day, leading to speculation about internal conflicts.

Ejaz Ahmad, a senior leader and RJD spokesperson, pointed to these conflicting statements as evidence of underlying tensions between the BJP and JD(U).

“Dilip Jaiswal's statement and subsequent retraction about the cabinet expansion is evidence of this discord. I firmly believe that the talk of cabinet expansion is an indication of tensions between the alliance partners,” Ahmed said.

“Nitish Kumar’s repeated affirmations of his commitment to staying with the BJP in the future are also a response to growing unease within the alliance. These developments indicate significant unrest within the NDA,” he said.

Mrityunjay Tiwari, another RJD spokesperson, echoed similar views about the growing rift within the NDA in Bihar.

“Dilip Jaiswal, being a significant figure in the BJP as both the state president and the land reform and revenue minister, likely did not make his statement about cabinet expansion casually. His remarks reflect underlying tensions, with the BJP possibly seeking additional posts in the ministry and various boards to satisfy party workers ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections,” Tiwari said.

This, according to Tiwari, indicates a strategic push by the BJP that is straining its alliance with JD(U).

He further argued that the growing popularity of Tejashwi Yadav, who performed strongly in both the 2020 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is contributing to the uneasiness within the NDA.

In response, Manoj Sharma, a BJP spokesperson, dismissed the RJD's claims.

“The statement of Dilip Jaiswal on cabinet expansion and reconstitution of various boards were misinterpreted by people and opposition leaders in Bihar. Any decision on cabinet expansion is the prerogative of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the leader of the NDA in Bihar. The timing of any cabinet expansion will be determined by the Chief Minister,” Sharma said.

