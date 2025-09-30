RJD maintains silence after ECI releases final voter list

Patna, Sep 30 After the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released the final voter list for Bihar, RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan said that the party will officially comment only after the verification.

“The district election officers across Bihar have provided copies of the final list to all our district party presidents. The RJD will issue an official response only after verifying the final voter list at the local level through its BLAs (Block Level Agents), booth, and panchayat units,” Gagan stated.

He added that if any legitimate voters’ names are missing, the party will use the Supreme Court-mandated mechanism to seek corrections.

“Despite today’s publication, if necessary, we will approach the Supreme Court again. The RJD is grateful to the Supreme Court, whose intervention foiled the conspiracy to delete a large number of names and add fake voters,” Gagan said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released the final voter list for Bihar following Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to official data, the final list records 7.42 crore voters, up from 7.24 crore in the draft list published on August 1, 2025.

The revision process added 21.53 lakh new voters and removed 3.66 lakh names, largely for reasons such as duplicate entries, deaths, and relocation.

Reacting to the publication, JDU MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar targeted the opposition for their earlier allegations of vote theft.

“The Election Commission of India is a constitutional body. When the Special Intensive Revision was initiated, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav alleged ‘Vote Chori’ on the ECI. Now, after the final publication, more than 18 lakh voters have been added to the list. The final voter list publication is a tight slap on their faces. They have now fallen silent,” Neeraj Kumar said.

The ECI has reminded citizens that they can check their names and details on the official portal voters.eci.gov.in.

The Commission has also allowed fresh applications for inclusion, corrections, and changes of address for those left out of the final list.

--IANS

