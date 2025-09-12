RJD MLA's driver gunned down in Bihar's Khagaria

Patna, Sep 12 The driver of RJD MLA Ramvriksha Sada was gunned down by two unidentified men near Meghuna picket in Bihar's Khagaria district.

The victim, identified as Laxman Sada of Alauli, was returning home around 10.30 p.m. when two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted him.

They opened fire at him, due to which Sada collapsed on the road. Hearing the gunshots, local villagers rushed to the spot, rescued him, and took him to a government hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

On receiving the information, Alauli Police reached the site and initiated an investigation.

An FIR has been registered against two unknown individuals. Police said CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to identify the culprits.

"We are trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused," said the SHO of the Alauli Police Station.

This incident has created panic in the area.

On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai alias Allah Rai was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Chitragupt Nagar police station. The deceased has sustained six gunshot injuries and succumbed in the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Parichay Kumar, SP (East Range) of Patna, said the deceased was associated with politics and also involved in land-related business.

He added that two suspects were captured on CCTV cameras and were arrested in this case.

Patna Police also recovered six spent bullets from the spot.

On Wednesday night, while returning home in his four-wheeler, Rai stopped to buy food items near his residence.

At that moment, two men on a bike arrived and opened fire at him. Shortly after, Rai collapsed on the spot due to multiple gunshot injuries.

