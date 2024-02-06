RJD MLC Professor Rambali Singh's membership terminated

Patna, Feb 6 Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur on Tuesday terminated the membership of RJD MLC Professor Rambali Singh.

The action against Rambali Singh, who gave a statement against party leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav last year, terming them "anti-Dalit" and "anti-EBC communities", followed a complaint by RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh before the Chairman of the on November 2, 2023, accusing him of anti-party activities.

It was admitted under Article 191 (2) and 10th schedule of the constitution.

Rambali Singh's tenure began on June 29, 2020 and was to last till June 28, 2026.

The termination of membership was announced by Legislative Council Secretary Akhilesh Kumar Jha.

Following the termination, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said: "Making statements beyond the line is not a good practice for anyone in the party. In this case, a complaint was given before the Chairman of Vidhan Parishad and hence he lost his membership."

