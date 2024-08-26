RJD MP criticises Jitan Ram Manjhi for his ‘owl’ remarks

Patna, Aug 26 RJD MP Sudhakar Singh on Monday criticised Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi, for his remarks against the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

“When Jitan Ram Manjhi remains out of power, he sides with the marginalised. But as soon as he comes back to power, he sides with the elite of the society. We all want to know what is the formula for this change,” Sudhakar Singh said.

Earlier, Jitan Ram Manjhi called the former Deputy Chief Minister an “owl”, saying, “If a bird cannot see during the day then it is not the sun’s fault.”

Singh termed Manjhi's statement as ‘very sad’ and unbecoming of a senior politician. He emphasised that inflation affects everyone, from the common people to those in the media, and that this reality is reflected even in government figures.

Singh also emphasised the impact of inflation on marginalised communities, specifically on the Musahar (Manjhi) community to which Jitan Ram Manjhi belongs.

“The people of the Manjhi (Musahar) community in Bihar still do not get two meals a day. Imagine the impact of inflation on them,” Singh said.

He said that the common people are facing a lot of problems in arranging two meals a day and clothes from their income.

“One should worry about how to solve this. Jitan Ram Manjhi is a Union Minister, but instead of finding a solution, he is giving such statements, which is very sad,” Singh added.

He also reacted to a statement made by actor-turned-BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who recently called senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “mental patient” and suggested he seek medical treatment.

Singh criticised Tiwari, stating, “Because of people like him, we have to feel ashamed outside Bihar today. These people have served obscenity in Bhojpuri through songs and due to this Bhojpuri-speaking people are feeling ashamed. Such people are bringing down the dignity of Parliament.”

