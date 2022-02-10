RJD MP Manoj Jha gives notice in Rajya Sabha on reopening physical classes of colleges

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesperson Manoj Jha on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of reopening of the physical classes in colleges and universities.

According to RJD MP, the suspension of offline classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a regression in learning and poor learning outcomes among the students.

"Online education perpetuates social-economic inequality, owing to the requirements of digital devices and expensive data packages...Education requires human interaction and a brick-and-mortar institution to act as a safe space for students for effective learning. The students are at a loss of skill and personality development and often face social isolation," reads the notice given by Jha to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General.

Jha, who is also a professor by profession, said that a policy response is needed to blunt the burning gap by immediately allowing all universities and colleges to open with necessary precautions.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

