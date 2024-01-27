RJD not to withdraw support from Nitish Kumar govt

Patna, Jan 27 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday decided not to withdraw support from the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at the official residence of deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav located at 5 Circular Road in Patna where all MLAs unanimously decided not to withdraw support from Nitish government.

“We formed the government in Bihar with the aim of providing jobs to the common people, improved health infrastructure and others. How could we kill our own efforts? We have decided not to withdraw support from the Nitish Kumar government,” said RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, who was present in the meeting.

“The MLAs have also made the decision and authorised Lalu Prasad Yadav to take the decision in the present circumstance. He is our leader and whatever decision he makes will be acceptable for every party worker,” Jha said.

During the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav also said that the people of Bihar are the actual masters. “They have elected us as the single largest party in the state and we have to go before them and struggle for their interest,” he added.

