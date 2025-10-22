RJD suppresses grassroots workers, gives chance to muscle power: Tej Pratap's Raghopur candidate

Patna, Oct 22 Janshakti Janata Dal candidate from Bihar's Raghopur Assembly constituency, Prem Kumar Yadav, on Wednesday said that his decision to quit the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stemmed from the party's growing preference for those with money and muscle power over genuine grassroots workers.

Tej Pratap Yadav's Janshakti Janata Dal has fielded Prem Kumar Yadav from the Raghopur seat, where RJD leader and Tej Pratap's younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, has also filed his nomination.

Prem Kumar, who was formerly the general secretary of the RJD youth wing, hails from Raghopur and filed his nomination papers as a Janshakti Janata Dal candidate on October 17.

Addressing a press conference, Prem Kumar Yadav said, "I, Prem Kumar Yadav of the Janshakti Janata Dal, which is the party of Tej Pratap Yadav, am contesting from the Raghopur Assembly seat. Through this press conference, we appeal to all the residents of Raghopur to ensure peaceful elections without any disturbances. All candidates should be allowed to campaign freely in their constituencies."

He accused the RJD of being dominated by individuals who wield money and muscle power, making it impossible for ordinary party workers to function freely.

"Right now, we are in the Janshakti Janata Dal, not in Tejashwi Yadav's RJD. The main reason for leaving the previous party is the barriers. There's too much barricading. Ordinary workers who work on the ground don't have any freedom. They are surrounded by money and musclemen -- some not even from this area -- and by sycophants. It's impossible for people here to break through those barriers and meet local leaders. The people should feel comfortable," he said.

Emphasising Bihar's rich political heritage, he added, "This is the land of Bihar, the land of J.P., Lohia, and Karpoori, the land of Lalu Yadav. Everyone knows how Lalu Yadav used to meet people; he always kept his doors open for the common man at any time. You have seen the times of Karpoori Thakur and his leadership. Our pride is our heritage, and we must move forward with that legacy -- not for the intentions of sycophants."

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav filed his nomination for the Mahua Assembly seat in Vaishali district on October 16, arriving with a photograph of his grandmother, Marachia Devi, in his hand.

