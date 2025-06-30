RJD’s call for 'throwing Waqf Act in dustbin' sparks political storm, parties trade barbs

New Delhi, June 30 A political storm has ensued over the stirring remarks made by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, at the “Save Waqf, Save Constitution” rally in Patna, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INDIA bloc leaders taking potshots at each other over ‘using’ the Waqf reforms as a ploy to win votes.

The BJP called it a brazen attempt by the RJD-Congress-Left combine to ‘influence’ the election mood in the poll-bound state by fanning anti-Muslim sentiments, while the latter vowed to step up the fight against ‘communal designs’ of the ruling party.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Opposition parties of attempting to turn the Constitution into ‘Sharia script’ while strongly reproving the latter’s calls to discard and override the Waqf reforms, claiming that it was doing so in its desperation to secure its vote bank, a section largely comprising minorities.

On the other hand, RJD maintained that Tejashwi’s call to oppose the black law tooth and nail by the INDIA bloc has left the BJP anxious and worried, and hence the latter was deliberately giving the issue a Hindu-Muslim spin.

On Sunday, while addressing a mega gathering at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, under the banner of ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’ campaign, Bihar’s former Depurty CM said that NDA government will be unseated this time and when Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress-Left) returns to power, it will throw the Waqf Amendment Act in the dustbin.

This created a political furore, with a couple of BJP spokespersons alleging that the INDIA bloc was trying to enforce Sharia provisions from the backdoor while opposition parties hit back at the ruling party, accusing it of fomenting communal divide.

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary and JD(U) leader, reacting to the row, called out RJD’s past misdeeds and also its lip-service towards the community, despite ruling the state for 15 years.

"This suits their narrative because they claim to represent the M.Y. (Muslim-Yadav) community. But those from the M.Y. community must ask themselves, during the 15 years of their rule, how many minority hostels were built? How many madrasas were brought under government recognition?" he asked.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a sharp jibe at RJD’s Waqf politics and said that the party, which portrayed itself as ‘samaajwadi’, has turned into ‘namaazwadi’.

“Lalu Yadav gave birth to dynasty politics. While indulging in dynasty politics, Tejashwi started calling himself a socialist. In trying to become a socialist from a dynast, he has turned into a 'namaazwadi'," said the Union Minister.

RJD was, however, quick to rebut the charges and claimed that the ‘nervous’ BJP was projecting it as a Hindu-Muslim issue to spread hatred.

"Yesterday, when a strong voice was raised from Patna’s Gandhi Maidan against the black law of the Waqf Amendment Bill, the BJP became anxious. Now, BJP leaders are preaching about Hindus, Muslims and spreading hatred. They need to be reminded that this country will not run on the agenda of hate-mongers. This country will run according to its own rules, laws, and Constitution," RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

Pawan Khera, the Congress party’s media and publicity department chairman, said that Congress and its allies opposed the amendments in the Waqf Act, but the government bulldozed through the legislation in the House.

“The Opposition voted against the amendments. 232 votes were against it, while 288 members supported it. We continue to oppose the Act and will keep speaking against it,” he said.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, reacting to the controversy, said, “Whenever elections come, these people begin to lure the votes of a large section of the society through communal polarisation. Once again, they are playing gimmicks, aimed at creating communal polarisation and hatching a conspiracy to kidnap the votes of a large section of society by spreading fear and confusion in their minds. But, they will not succeed in this."

