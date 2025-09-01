RJD's elaborate arrangements in Patna as Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra concludes today

Patna, Sep 1 The Voter Rights Yatra launched by Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc on August 17 is set to conclude on Monday in Patna.

The RJD, which has led preparations for the concluding march, has decorated Patna with posters and banners. Roads from Veerchand Patel Path to Gandhi Maidan and Patna High Court have been covered with campaign material.

A large gathering of the opposition leaders from across Bihar is expected for the final leg of the Yatra.

The concluding march will move from Gandhi Maidan to the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar near Patna High Court.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will lead the rally, accompanied by MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior INDIA bloc leaders.

According to RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav, leaders from all INDIA bloc constituents will take part.

Leaders from outside Bihar, including Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan, Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and NCP’s Supriya Sule, will also join the concluding march.

Shakti Singh Yadav said the sole aim of the Yatra is to prevent vote theft.

He accused the NDA of being rattled by the campaign, claiming that the Yatra has received strong public support.

Tejashwi Yadav has repeatedly alleged irregularities in the voter list, pointing out that the Election Commission initially refused to accept Aadhaar as proof and was compelled by the Supreme Court to disclose the removal of 65 lakh names.

He said, “Opposition objections to voter list irregularities are neither acknowledged nor accepted by the poll body initially. A voter’s name should not appear in multiple constituencies. The opposition will not allow vote robbery under any circumstances.”

RJD’s spokesperson targeted the BJP, asking: “BJP should tell whether the Gujarat leader (Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya) whose name was added in Bihar has made a permanent residence here. Is there any constitutional provision that a person can roam around the country and vote everywhere?”

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram confirmed that administrative permission has been granted for the march.

He said the rally will pass through Gandhi Maidan to Dak Bungalow Chowk, with all INDIA bloc partners present.

The Voter Rights Yatra, spread over 14 days and 23 districts, has become a political flashpoint, with the INDIA bloc presenting it as a fight to "protect" democracy and the NDA dismissing it as propaganda.

