'RJD's Waqf stand a bid to bring back jungle raj': BJP

New Delhi, Oct 25 A major political controversy erupted in Bihar on Saturday after a video from an RJD rally surfaced online, showing a speaker making a provocative statement on the Waqf Bill and urging people to ensure Tejashwi Yadav becomes the next Chief Minister.

The video, shared by BJP’s National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on X, shows a man addressing a public gathering from the RJD stage, making an open call to “tear apart the Waqf Bill” if Tejashwi Yadav forms the government. The speaker can be heard appealing to the crowd not to fall for the BJP’s narrative and to unite behind the RJD leader.

He is heard saying, “Do not be misled by the BJP. Those who supported the Waqf Bill must be taught a lesson. BJP, JDU, LJP - all are against us. Once Tejashwi Yadav becomes Chief Minister, all such bills will be torn apart, whether it’s the Waqf Bill or any other. This government will be one of humanity and love.”

Sharing the clip, Pradeep Bhandari wrote, “If Tejashwi Yadav becomes CM, we will tear apart the Waqf Bill! Open declaration from the RJD stage. This exposes the real agenda - bring back Jungle Raj at any cost. RJD for vote bank is supporting a land mafia taking the land of EBC and SC in Bihar! Bihar will reject RJD and Congress.”

The remark is likely to intensify the political environment in the poll-bound state of Bihar.

BJP leaders have been accusing the RJD of playing divisive politics and using religious sentiments to polarise voters ahead of the state elections.

Notably, a few months back, Tejashwi Yadav, while addressing a ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’ rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, declared that the Opposition alliance would abolish the Waqf Law if elected.

“The NDA in Bihar is on its way out, and once we form the government, we will consign the Waqf Act brought by the PM Narendra Modi government into the dustbin,” Yadav had said.

