RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary asks his party workers to support BJP

Mathura, March 20 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary has appealed to his party workers to 'forget old things' and now open their doors for BJP workers.

Chaudhary was addressing a 'Braj Samman' ceremony in Mathura for the first time after joining the BJP-led NDA.

Jayant Chaudhary's statement is significant since it comes amid reports of dissent in the RLD over the alliance with BJP.

The RLD Chief, who was the chief guest at the programme, said: "Remove your resentment and support the BJP. Our candidate Yogesh Nauhwar had lost the Mant Assembly polls twice in a row by a very close margin. He is now a member on the Vidhan Parishad. The promise made to the people of Mant area during the 2022 Assembly elections has been fulfilled by making him the MLC."

Chaudhary further assured that, "Every worker working with integrity in RLD will be respected."

He further said that all RLD leaders will continue to raise the voice of farmers and labourers.

Emphasising on women empowerment, the RLD Chief said that women's participation in government schemes should increase.

Cabinet Minister Anil Kumar, who was also present, said that RLD has taken historic decisions under the leadership of Jayant Chaudhary.

Newly-elected MLC and senior RLD leader Yogesh Nauhwar said that already nine RLD MLAs are raising the voice of farmers and labourers in the state Assembly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor