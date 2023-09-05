RLD eyes 25 Lok Sabha seats in western UP

Lucknow, Sep 5 The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has started preparing for the 2024 general elections in 25 Lok Sabha seats of western Uttar Pradesh.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has called a meeting of party's organisational functionaries from western Uttar Pradesh's 22 districts in five divisions -- Moradabad, Aligarh, Meerut, Saharanpur and Agra -- in Greater Noida on September 11 to augment party's structure ahead of the next year general elections.

RLD national general secretary Trilok Tyagi said all zonal and district presidents from the region have been asked to attend the meeting and give their feedback about the prevailing ground level political situation.

“The idea is to strengthen the party at the grassroots,” he said.

The development is being perceived as RLD's fresh stance to position itself strongly even as the opposition alliance gears up to discuss the seat sharing formula to take on the BJP.

Sources said the RLD has already started sending discreet feelers of staking claims for maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in the western Uttar Pradesh region which has a sizable population of Jats and Gurjars.

"Party's electoral presence has been growing since the 2022 Assembly elections. We have proved to be worthy partners of SP and also enjoy good relations with the Congress. We expect a good return as being part of the large opposition alliance," said RLD national convener Anupam Mishra.

Experts said the opposition parties have been mulling a strategy to put forth a one-on-one contest with the BJP.

“The entire opposition needs to coordinate well and come together to defeat the saffron poll machinery,” said a senior RLD leader.

Sources said the RLD was expected to express its point of view during a meeting called by Congress president and INDIA convener Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Sources said the INDIA bloc plans to meetings in New Delhi as well as Lucknow to draw Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

RLD vice-president Shahid Siddiqui has found a place in INDIA's campaign committee, while other leaders like Rohit Jakhar and Prashant Kannaujia have been included in the social media campaign committee and media campaign committee, respectively.

