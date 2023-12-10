RLD says it will stay in INDIA bloc

Lucknow, Dec 10 The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has said that it will continue to remain with the INDIA bloc.

“All INDIA bloc constituents should support each other in their respective areas of influence and regions,” said RLD President Jayant Chaudhary, while addressing party workers.

Chaudhary, while talking to reporters, said that his party supported the alliance and asked his party workers to mobilise support on the ground ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for the opposition camp.

This sets to rest speculation of RLD joining the BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chaudhary asked office-bearers to pay focus on the January 7 event (yuva sansad event) that will take off from Meerut.

He also highlighted raging issues of farmers, particularly in the western UP, and asked them to protest against the state government to exert pressure on it for their demands related to delay in the payment of cane dues and low payment for farm yield.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor