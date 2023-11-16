RLD state executive meeting in Lucknow on Dec 9

Lucknow, Nov 16 The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will hold its state executive meeting here on December 9 in the presence of party chief and Member of Parliament (MP) Jayant Chaudhary to finalise the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for December 5 but was rescheduled for December 9.

Sitting and former MPs, MLAs besides districts presidents among others will attend the meeting which will be addressed by RLD president Jayant Chaudhary, said party spokesman Anil Dubey.

The party, according to Dubey, will also launch a month-long public awareness campaign from December 23 - the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh - to January 24, the birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur, a socialist.

The RLD has already identified seats for itself for the 2024 elections in western UP and is going ahead with the groundwork without waiting for official seat sharing talks.

