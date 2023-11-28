RLJP MP shares stage with Chirag Paswan in Patna

Patna, Nov 28 LJP-Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan gave a jolt to his estranged uncle and Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday as one of the MPs of latter's party Veena Devi shared the stage with him here.

Veena Devi, the MP from Vaishali, is one of five MPs of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Paras.

However, she has not left the party officially but joined Chirag Paswan during the 23rd anniversary of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed by Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000 after splitting from Janata Dal.

"I am always with 'Bade Sahab' (Ram Vilas Paswan) and now Chirag Paswan is the leader having capacity to become Chief Minister of Bihar one day. I have not left the party. They may have family disputes between them but the party is one,” she said.

Asked who her leader is, she evaded answering the question.

Veena Devi played a crucial role during the split of the LJP in 2022, as the meeting was held at het official residence in New Delhi, with five MPs including her, Paras, Prince Raj Paswan, Chandan Singh and one more jointly decided to form the RLJP headed by Paras.

Chirag Paswan was the left the only MP of his party now called Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas.

