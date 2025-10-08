RLP leader Beniwal demands probe into Jaipur-Ajmer Highway inferno

Jaipur, Oct 8 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader and MP Hanuman Beniwal has demanded a probe into the inferno caused by collision between a chemical-laden tanker and a truck carrying LPG cylinders on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway.

In a statement posted on social media, Beniwal said, "I pray to the Almighty for peace to the soul of the individual who lost their life in this horrific accident and wish a speedy recovery to all those who sustained burn injuries."

He went on to raise serious allegations against the state's Road Transport Office (RTO), citing media reports that claim the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle due to the sudden presence of an RTO official at the scene.

"This is not the first incident where the RTO's conduct has allegedly triggered a fatal accident. Just a few months ago in Dausa, four members of the same family lost their lives due to a similar situation caused by RTO negligence," Beniwal said.

Calling the incident "a systemic failure", he demanded that the Rajasthan government conduct a thorough investigation into this case. He emphasised the need to examine the role of RTOs in such highway accidents across the state.

Beniwal also urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to take up the matter seriously and hold discussions with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He called for the immediate establishment of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the transportation of hazardous materials such as chemicals and LPG, a ban on random stoppages of trucks by RTO officials on highways and a directive that vehicle checks be conducted only at designated, safe locations. He also asked for an end to the unnecessary harassment of truck drivers by enforcement personnel.

"If the government genuinely investigates this pattern, many such cases of accidents caused due to the misconduct of RTOs will come to light," he asserted.

Beniwal tagged the official accounts of @BhajanlalBjp, @MORTHIndia, @NHAI_Official, and @RajCMO in his statement, urging them to take immediate corrective measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

