RMC predicts heavy rain in six Tamil Nadu districts on January 9-10

Chennai, Jan 5 The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Monday forecast the possibility of heavy rainfall in six districts of Tamil Nadu on January 9 and 10, attributing the expected weather conditions to prevailing atmospheric circulations over the Arabian Sea and adjoining regions.

In a statement, the weather office said a low-level cyclonic circulation is currently persisting over the south Kerala coast and the southeast Arabian Sea.

In addition, an upper-level cyclonic circulation has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea, the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, and equatorial regions, and these systems are likely to influence rainfall activity across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days, it said.

According to the forecast, the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the interior districts are expected to experience largely dry weather during this period.

The Met Office also noted that light mist or shallow fog may occur during the early morning hours in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next two days, which could temporarily reduce visibility in some locations.

The rainfall intensity is expected to increase from January 9.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in six districts -- Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram -- on that day.

Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious, particularly in low-lying regions that are prone to waterlogging.

On January 10, the zone of heavy rainfall is expected to shift slightly northwards.

The weather office has forecast heavy rain in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Thanjavur districts.

Fishermen and those involved in coastal activities have been advised to closely monitor official weather bulletins, as changes in wind patterns and sea conditions may accompany the rainfall.

Authorities have urged district administrations to remain alert and take necessary preparedness measures, including monitoring vulnerable areas and ensuring the readiness of drainage systems.

The Met Office said it will continue to closely track the evolving systems and issue updates as required. Residents are advised to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, particularly in districts where heavy rain warnings have been issued.

