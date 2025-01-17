Road accident fatalities reduced during year-end festivities: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 17 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that during the year-end festive activities, road accident fatalities reduced by more than 16 per cent in the state compared to last year's statistics.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Between 24th December 2024 and 15th January 2025, there were 163 fatalities, compared to 195 fatalities during the same period last year, marking a 16.41 per cent decrease. While this improvement is encouraging, the loss of 163 lives remains a grave concern. We must continue working together to prevent every single death and ensure safer roads."

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma said that due to strict law enforcement, there were only 32 road accidents on the last day of the previous year and the administration is aiming to have zero road accident fatalities in the coming days.

He said, "Target Zero Road Accident Fatalities - As a result of our Statewide enforcement, Assam witnessed just 32 accidents on Dec 31 and 8 fatalities. While we are working towards taking this figure to Zero in the coming days, urge people to follow safe driving practices. Together, we can"

According to the Chief Minister, there were just 45 injuries and eight fatalities that occurred on December 31.

CM Sarma recently held a video conference with District Commissioners, Police Superintendents, and officials from the Transport and Excise Departments focusing on reviewing road accidents in the state, enforcing road safety regulations, and assessing measures taken by the Transport and Police Departments to mitigate such incidents.

During the meeting, the Transport and Police Departments provided insights into the causes of road accidents across different districts, including incidents involving driving under the influence of alcohol in Guwahati.

He also instructed the concerned departments to ensure adequate lighting at foot over-bridges and flyovers. The meeting also addressed the issue of accidents on rural roads.

He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the installation of speed breakers at locations such as schools, hospitals, and police stations.

CM Sarma mandated the construction of two speed-breakers within every kilometre of rural roads, emphasising that their placement and design should be determined in consultation with the local villagers.

