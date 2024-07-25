Road accidents major cause for increased fatalities in India: MoS Ajay Tamta

New Delhi, July 25 Addressing a session during the 8th Road Safety Conference on 'Future for Safe Ecosystem through Innovative & Sustainable Solutions' organised by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Ajay Tamta, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, said to achieve a significant improvement in road safety, the government is committed to raising awareness and taking measures to review the standards pertaining to safety in the design of rural and urban roads.

In this context, one of the recent initiatives includes the knowledge-sharing platform hosted by the National Highways Authority of India for sharing knowledge and the innovative best practices.

This effort will assist the authority in working with specialists and citizens who want to exchange knowledge and views on road design, construction, road safety, environmental sustainability, and related sectors, Tamta said.

He also discussed various types of accidents across different conditions and road types, stressing the importance of designing future roads to prevent road mishaps.

The Minister also addressed the annual impact of road incidents, including permanent damage and casualties.

In his special address, Shive Keshari Singh, DCP (Traffic), Delhi Police, gave insights about how accidents happen majorly at nighttime and asked people to be safe while driving and be aware of road safety.

Delivering the welcome address, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “Road safety is a critical issue that impacts all of us, and every year, millions of lives are lost or irreversibly altered due to road accidents. I believe enhancement of driving skills, greater awareness of the perils of drunk driving along with intense dissemination of information on vehicle maintenance can play a pivotal role in reducing road accidents and the resulting complications.

"Mindful of the severity of the situation, the Government of India, especially over the last 10 years, has been proactively addressing this issue through the introduction of numerous solutions to cater to diverse aspects of road safety.

"These include increased awareness and education among masses, research and development, innovation in road infrastructure, integrated transportation systems, and post-trauma care.

"Significant attention has also been given to improving Indian systems in all 6Es of ensuring road safety -- Engineering, Enforcement, Education, Emergency, Encouragement, and Economy.

"Road Safety is not an individual responsibility, it requires sustained and concerted efforts of the policymakers, corporates, OEMs, NGOs, media, civil society organisations, think-tanks, research groups, educational institutions, advocacy groups, and the society at large.”

Mihir Shah, Head of Operations, Swiggy, said, “Road safety is a shared responsibility, requiring the combined efforts of government bodies, corporations, and the public. The ASSOCHAM Road Safety Conference underscores the importance of sustainable solutions, innovative technologies, and effective policies in building a safer road ecosystem.

"At Swiggy, we are dedicated to this cause through our 'Delivering Safely Charter', which incorporates advanced safety technologies, comprehensive road safety training, and robust emergency response systems for our delivery partners.

During the industry address, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer, Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., outlined Honda’s initiatives in road safety and training.

The concluding remarks were made by Vinod Pandey, Chairman of ASSOCHAM National Council on Manufacturing & Capital Goods, and Director, CSR, BMW India, who stressed BMW Group’s commitment to putting safer cars on the road.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor