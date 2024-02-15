Road caves in at Delhi's Najafgarh area, traffic disrupted

New Delhi, Feb 15 Commuters travelling along Firni Road in Delhi's Najafgarh faced significant traffic disruption on Thursday as a portion of the road caved in near Dhansa Stand, affecting the carriageway towards Haryana.

The incident has caused severe traffic congestion in the area, with vehicles struggling to navigate through the affected stretch.

It has also led to concerns regarding the safety of the road and the potential risks it poses to motorists.

"Police have been swift to respond to the situation by cordoning off the area and informing the local authorities for necessary repairs," said a senior police official.

However, with the road cave-in causing a traffic bottleneck, commuters were advised to seek alternative routes to avoid further delays.

"Traffic is affected on Firni Road, Najafgarh in the carriageway from Dhansa Stand towards Bahadurgarh Stand due to a road cave-in near Dhansa Stand. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X.

