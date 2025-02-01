Road map for Viksit Bharat: Modi Cabinet lauds Union Budget

New Delhi, Feb 1 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar praised the Union Budget on Saturday, calling it a road map to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He described it as forward-looking, employment-centric, and growth-oriented.

Taking to X, Jaishankar congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a Budget that builds upon a decade of structural reforms and transformative progress.

Labelling it as a "Viksit Bharat Budget 2025," EAM Jaishankar said that the Budget "recognises the energies and contribution of the middle class to nation-building."

"It reaffirms our steadfast resolve to the welfare of 'Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari'," he added.

Jaishankar highlighted the Budget's focus on agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports, calling it a crucial step towards strengthening India's self-reliance and global engagement.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda also lauded the Budget, calling it a "visionary road map" aligned with PM Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"

Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, calling the Budget a "blueprint for making a Viksit and Shreshtha Bharat" in every sector.

"This budget, which covers every sector - from farmers, the poor, middle class, women and children's education, nutrition and health to startups, innovation and investment - is the road map for PM Modi's self-reliant India," he posted on social media.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Budget's "all-inclusive approach," and congratulated the Finance Minister for presenting an "excellent and epoch-making budget," aligning with PM Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat.

"This budget has taken an all-inclusive approach; from empowering poor sections of our society, to farmers to MSMEs to industries, and is also strengthening research in advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence," he posted on social media.

He welcomed the decision to provide income tax relief for annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh and lauded the increased Defence allocation of Rs 6.81 lakh crore for FY 2025-26. He highlighted that the Rs 1.8 lakh crore capital outlay for Defence forces would enhance modernisation and technological advancements.

"I am confident that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this budget will further strengthen security and ensure the prosperity of the country and take a big leap in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor