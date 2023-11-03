Road materials stolen in Bihar’s Jahanabad

Patna, Nov 3 After the theft of bridges, railway tracks, and mobile towers in Bihar, some villagers of Jahanabad were found to have stolen construction materials of a three km partially-built road, an official said.

A video in this regard went viral on the social media where villagers of Audan Bigha village under Makhdumpur block took away construction materials including concrete, sand, stone chips etc of a road coming under Chief Minister Village Road Project.

The foundation stone for the road was laid two months back by local RJD MLA Satish Kumar with an aim to provide good connectivity with district headquarters and the work was in full swing but the villagers have stolen the construction materials of the 3 km road.

As per the viral video, the villagers digging the road and taking away construction materials while some of them became silent spectators. The villagers know who has committed the crime but no one is opening their mouths.

Such an incident has not happened in one day. In fact, they were doing it soon after the foundation stone of the project was laid down for some months back and it is a negligence and failure of local administration.

"We laid down the foundation stone of this road project around two months ago and accordingly the construction was underway. The contractors were completed partially but its cementation was not started. The construction materials of the road were stolen by some of the villagers," Satish Kumar told IANS.

"We have learnt about the incident on Thursday and accordingly lodged a complaint in Makhdumpur police station for the action. We have also asked the contractors to do the same. A video in this regard also went viral on social media," he added.

